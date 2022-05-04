Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to “Hold”

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DNAY opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

