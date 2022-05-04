Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Curis stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.