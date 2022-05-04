América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
