América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.