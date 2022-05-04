Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

DOCS opened at $39.22 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,521,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

