COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.