ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

NASDAQ ERYP opened at $1.38 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

