Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company. Its range of products, services and integrated technologies fuel active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. Enovis Corporation, formerly known as Colfax Corporation, is based in Wilmington, DE. “
NYSE ENOV opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovis (ENOV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.