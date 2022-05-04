Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company. Its range of products, services and integrated technologies fuel active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. Enovis Corporation, formerly known as Colfax Corporation, is based in Wilmington, DE. “

Get Enovis alerts:

NYSE ENOV opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovis (ENOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.