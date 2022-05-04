Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $45.07 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

