Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $902.07

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.07 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 957.60 ($11.96). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 947.40 ($11.84), with a volume of 625,919 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,014.43 ($12.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 934 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 902.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

