Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.70

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 56.85 ($0.71). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 55.35 ($0.69), with a volume of 6,855,723 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($0.96) to GBX 74 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 80 ($1.00) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £794.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($38,975.64).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

