Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $398.81

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.81 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 412.20 ($5.15). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 399.20 ($4.99), with a volume of 1,426,167 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 389.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.72), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($28,360.62).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

