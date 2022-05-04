Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($81.77) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($85.72). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($81.77), with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,546 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,546.
Randgold Resources Company Profile (LON:RRS)
Featured Stories
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.