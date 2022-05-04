Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.10

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.10 and traded as high as C$43.49. Empire shares last traded at C$42.57, with a volume of 335,590 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.10. The company has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

