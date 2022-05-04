United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,167 ($14.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($14.38), with a volume of 3,410,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 104.64.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($38,825.73). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.02), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($732,726.97). Insiders purchased 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 over the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

