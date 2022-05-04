United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,167 ($14.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($14.38), with a volume of 3,410,583 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 104.64.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
