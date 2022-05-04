Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile (TSE:XDC)
