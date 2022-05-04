Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,232,375 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

