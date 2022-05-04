Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$2.50. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 11,850 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
