Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.70. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 88,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

