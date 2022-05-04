Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.73

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.73 and traded as high as C$25.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 447,482 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.73.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.0918945 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,506. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,997.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

