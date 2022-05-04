Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.57

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.57 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 80.36 ($1.00). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 79.48 ($0.99), with a volume of 15,666,383 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.09) to GBX 94 ($1.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.40) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.13).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,386.28). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($102,333.14). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,294 shares of company stock worth $422,789.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

