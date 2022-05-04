Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
