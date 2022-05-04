Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.24. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 282,593 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.