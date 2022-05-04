Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.24. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 282,593 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.