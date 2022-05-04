Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 67,636 shares changing hands.
SALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
