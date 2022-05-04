Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 67,636 shares changing hands.

SALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.