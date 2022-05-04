Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

