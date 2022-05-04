Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 26.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
United Time Technology stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
