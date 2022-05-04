Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Declines By 26.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

United Time Technology stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

