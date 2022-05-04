Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
