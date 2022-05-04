Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 494,026 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125,695 shares during the period.

