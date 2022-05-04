Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.29%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.05.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.