Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of CCS opened at $55.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.