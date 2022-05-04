Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.