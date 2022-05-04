Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Expands By 35.0%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United Insurance by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.85. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $155.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

