Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.94. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 126,872 shares.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

