United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of UCBI opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

