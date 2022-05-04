Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

