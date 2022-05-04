First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 18.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 250,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

