1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $723.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $12,561,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

