Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

EXTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.94 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

