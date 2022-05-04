StockNews.com Upgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to “Buy”

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $102.65 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.