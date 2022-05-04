Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.