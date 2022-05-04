StockNews.com Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,811.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,485.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,038.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,214.60. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,367.50 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

