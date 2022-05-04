Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $84.72 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
