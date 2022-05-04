Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $84.72 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

