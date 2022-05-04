StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to “Buy”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

