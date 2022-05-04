StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

