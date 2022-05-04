StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
Webster Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41.
In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
