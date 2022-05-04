Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

PG opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

