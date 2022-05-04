Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

SWK opened at $126.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

