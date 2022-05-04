FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $199.44 on Monday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

