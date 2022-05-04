Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of TNC opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Tennant’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

