Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

