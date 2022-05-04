Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cohu, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of COHU opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 169.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

