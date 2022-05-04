Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

