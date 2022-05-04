Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.