Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

